Brother murders brother in Hastings

HASTINGS – Ten days after one brother murdered another and then killed himself while his parents were just outside the house they all shared, little new is known of a motive or the brothers’ history, according to Trooper Jack Keller of the New York State Police.
On Sept. 3, State Police reported responding to a shooting inside a residence at 7 Speach Drive in the town of Hastings.
Upon arrival, troopers said they discovered two individuals dead from apparent gunshot wounds. According to their preliminary investigation, police concluded 27-year-old Colin B. Teeter shot and killed his 30-year-old brother, Kyle R. Teeter, with a rifle inside the home and then used the rifle to commit suicide. The parents of the deceased, Gary and Julie Teeter, were outside the residence when they heard the gunshots. They called 911 immediately after discovering the scene.
In an attempt at discovering a motive, Keller said State Police are “still following up on interviews in regards to that” and in regards to how the brothers tended to get along.
Keller said there is no evidence Colin had previously threatened his brother Kyle.
“We’re still trying to piece it together,” Keller said. “I know that there were some things we were looking into on a Facebook post that one of the brothers had posted, but a lot of questions may be going unanswered because we’re unable to verify or ask exactly what occurred.”
Both brothers’ funerals were held Saturday, Sept. 10.
