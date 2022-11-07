Budget and accounting for town officials training at Tailwater Lodge Nov. 29 and 30

WATERTOWN – The Tug Hill Commission and Association of Towns of the State of New York are collaborating to provide training on financial requirements and regulations for town governments. Instructor Laird Petrie will provide a two-day, comprehensive training on town governments requirements and regulations related to budgeting and accounting on Tuesday, Nov. 29 and Wednesday, Nov. 30 at the Tailwater Lodge, 52 Pulaski St., Altmar.
Day One: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. is designed to cover topics that will be beneficial for elected town officials as well as bookkeepers, accountants and comptrollers.
Day Two: 8 a.m.-4 p.m. is designed to assist town bookkeepers, accountants, and comptrollers to record day to day financial transactions and generate necessary financial reports to the town board and outside agencies.
The cost is $75 for a one-day registration; $125 for a two-day registration. Day one includes coffee in the morning and a deli lunch buffet. Day two includes continental breakfast and a plated lunch. Materials are included. Tailwater Lodge has reserved a block of rooms at state rate for attendees. Rooms must be booked by Nov. 18 to receive the discounted rate.
Register at THCommissionBudgetSchool.eventbrite.com no later than Nov. 14. More information on the training can be found through the registration link. People should register early, as space is limited. If people have questions, contact the Tug Hill Commission at (315) 785-2380.
