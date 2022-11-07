Budget and accounting for town officials training at Tailwater Lodge Nov. 29 and 30

WATERTOWN – The Tug Hill Commission and Association of Towns of the State of New York are collaborating to provide training on financial requirements and regulations for town governments. Instructor Laird Petrie will provide a two-day, comprehensive training on town governments requirements and regulations related to budgeting and accounting on Tuesday, Nov. 29 and Wednesday, Nov. 30 at the Tailwater Lodge, 52 Pulaski St., Altmar.

Day One: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. is designed to cover topics that will be beneficial for elected town officials as well as bookkeepers, accountants and comptrollers.

