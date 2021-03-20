Budget meetings to be held for Sandy Creek and Lacona

SANDY CREEK/LACONA - The villages of Sandy Creek and Lacona will each hold a special meeting to prepare the budget for the fiscal year ending May 31, 2022 and to discuss any other issues that may come before the boards.
The village of Sandy Creek meeting will be held at 7 p.m. on March 24 and the village of Lacona meeting will be held at 7 p.m. on March 22.
Both meetings will be held at the Village Office located at 11 Park Ave., Lacona.
(0) comments
