CENTRAL SQUARE - The Central Square Community Church will hold bunco at 7 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 10 with registration beginning at 6:30 p.m. Join three friends and make a table of four or seven friends and make a table of eight or 11 friends and make a table of 12.
Prizes will be awarded at each table of 12, in addition to the door prizes. Register for $10 at the door between 6:30-7 p.m. Snacks will be served.
Central Square Community Church is located at 833 U.S. Route 11 right next to Buttercup Cheese. For more information, call the church office at 315-668-6278 weekday mornings.
