Burn ban in effect throughout New York

OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Fire Coordinator Shane Laws reminds county residents about the annual New York state burn ban on all open burning. It began on Thursday, March 16 and remains in effect through Sunday, May 14.

“With spring around the corner, we are at an increased risk of brush fires due to the lack of green vegetation, the abundance of available fuels such as dry grass and leaves and the warmer temperatures and wind,” said Fire Coordinator Laws.

