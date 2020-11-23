OSWEGO — The holiday season is nearing and Oswego County Christmas tree farmers are ready to help people find the perfect tree. Big or small, narrow or round, people can find a tree that is just right on one of the many local tree farms. Buying local not only supports Oswego County farm businesses, it also assures people have the freshest tree possible. Fresh cut trees smell better and keep their needles longer.
“If purchased locally, and displayed properly with plenty of water, most real Christmas trees have excellent needle retention. Many of our customers report few or no needles on the floor after several weeks in their homes. While most people enjoy the aroma of our farm fresh trees, we also grow a fragrance-free variety that is a favorite with people with sensitive noses,” explains Faye Beckwith from Beckwith Family Christmas Tree Station in Hannibal. She continued, “Real Christmas trees are the best choice for both the environment and the economy. Real Christmas trees are a renewable and recyclable resource. They are grown as a crop, by local farmers who provide jobs for others. Trees are harvested and replenished annually. As they grow, real trees absorb harmful carbons and produce fresh oxygen.”
Buying a fresh and local Christmas tree is also a great bonding experience for families. Beckwith commented “The experience of going to the farm to choose the perfect tree fosters family traditions and creates memories that last a lifetime. We have several four-generation families who come annually to ride the tractor-drawn wagon to the fields — in search of the perfect tree.”
Following is a list from Cornell Cooperative Extension (CCE) of Oswego County of the tree farms in Oswego County. For more information on these farms, including phone number, tree varieties sold and hours of operation, call CCE at 315-963-7286 for their Oswego County Christmas Tree Farm directory or go online to www.thatscooperativeextension.org:
Austin Tree Farm: 221 Baldwin Road, Volney
Beckwith Family Christmas Tree Station: 189 Mill St., Hannibal
Chengerian’s Tree Land: 84 Merritt Road, Fulton
Goodman’s Christmas Tree Farm: 38 Church Road, Phoenix
Grace Farms: 78 Gunther Road, Central Square
Granger’s Christmas Tree Farm: 380 Tubbs Road, Mexico
H & H Trees: 1430 County Route 28, Tinker Tavern Road exit, Pulaski
Hemlock Haven Tree Farm: 460 County Route 22A (Ellisburg Street), Sandy Creek
Leonard’s Evergreens: 70 Dunham Road, Hannibal
Molly Johns Farm: 4239 State Route 69, Mexico
Spring Pond Farm: 3439 U.S. Route 11, Mexico
Stargot Tree Farm: 280 Blythe Road, Hannibal
Stoney Hill Acres: 1685 State Route 264, Phoenix
Three Seasons Farm: 429 Drybridge Road, Mexico
Oswego County is a rural county, with a prosperous agricultural community. The diversity of land allows for the growth of a variety of agricultural products including onions, apples, meat, cheese, wine, maple syrup, honey, berries, plums, peaches, and a wide variety of vegetables. Within the county there are at least seven local farmers markets, with one open almost every day of the week during the season. The agricultural community in this county generates $41.2 million in annual revenue from 612 farms.
For more information call 315-963-7286 or check them out at facebook.com/OswegoCCE.
