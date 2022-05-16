CAC’s commitment to SAF

FULTON – In recognition of National Crime Victims’ Rights Week, Coordinator of Oswego County Opportunities (OCO) Victim Services Stacie France presents Tory DeCaire, executive director of the Child Advocacy Center, with a certificate acknowledging the CAC’s commitment to collaborating with OCO’s Services to Aid Families program (SAF) to protect crime victims and their rights in Oswego County. SAF is Oswego County’s domestic violence and rape crisis program, and also works with the New York State Office of Victim Services to assist innocent victims of crime. If a person or someone they know has been a victim of a crime and is in need of support or information, the SAF Crisis Hotline 315-342-1600. The hotline is staffed by trained counselors and is available 24 hours. OCO, Inc. is a private, non-profit agency that has been supporting communities throughout Oswego County since 1966. A member agency of the United Way of Greater Oswego County, OCO provides more than 50 vital services throughout 100 separate locations. For more information, visit www.oco.org.
