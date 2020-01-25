CAC sets date for Wing Fest

FULTON – The Child Advocacy Center (CAC) of Oswego County has announced that the Ninth Annual CAC Wing Fest will be held from 4-8 p.m. on Saturday, April 4 at the Lake Ontario Event and Conference Center, East First Street in Oswego.
Presented by Novelis, the CAC Wing Fest will feature chicken wings and chicken delicacies from a variety of the local eateries including: the Oswego Ancient Order of Hibernians, Brass Lantern Bar & Grill, Canale’s Restaurant, GJP, Kristen’s Kitchen Inc., LD’s on the River, Skip’s Fish Fry, Tavern on the Lock, and more.
Each restaurant will offer samples of their signature chicken wings or chicken related recipe as they compete for the CAC’s Golden Chicken Trophy. Additionally, samples will be available from a wide selection of brews courtesy of Eagle Beverage of Oswego. Entertainment for the evening will be provided by the Garafolo Brothers.
Since its inception Wing Fest has grown exponentially. Hundreds of community members come together for some wings, cold beverages and live entertainment while helping to support the CAC’s efforts to help children and their families heal from the trauma of abuse and end child abuse in Oswego County.
For information on sponsorship opportunities, competing in Wing Fest as a vendor, or ticket availability contact CAC Fund Development Director, Myia Hill at (315) 592-4453 ext. 3143 or via email myia.hill@oswegocac.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.