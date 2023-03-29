Call for entries Annual Oswego County Student Art Show and Competition

PULASKI – Students living in Oswego County in grades seven through 12 including public, private and homeschools, are invited to submit their best art for the 27th Annual Oswego County Student Art Show and Competition. This show hosted by the Salmon River Fine Arts Center in Pulaski, showcases and rewards the county’s most creative teens. Students and teachers may submit art in person April 13-15 during regular gallery hours. There is a $5 entry fee for each submission and students may apply on their own or through their school district. People can find complete guidelines and entry forms on the Salmon River Fine Arts Center website.
This year’s show will be judged by two talented local artists Brooke Snyder and Beth Sotherden. Judges will select exemplary artwork based on visual impact, originality, overall design and craftsmanship. Cash prizes totaling over $1,500 will be awarded for two age groups in six different categories of art including but not limited to: Drawing, painting, mixed media, printmaking, photography, digital art, animation, sculpture and fine craft (ceramics, jewelry, mosaics, stained glass, textiles, etc.).
Accepted artwork will be on display in the Salmon River Fine Arts Center Gallery from April 27-May 20 and an opening reception will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, April 30. The arts center will be transformed for this show, removing all member work temporarily and filling every wall with student work from throughout the county.
“It’s always exciting to see the diverse and inspiring work that our youth create.” says Billie Jo Peterson, show co-chair, art teacher and board member of the fine arts center. “We hope to have a great representation of all the school districts in the county.”
This show could not happen without the support of the community and this year’s major sponsor Deaton’s Ace and Agway stores of Pulaski. If a person or a business is interested in sponsoring this show contact the Salmon River Fine Arts Center by calling 315-298-7007 or emailing sr.fine.arts.ctr@gmail.com.
The Salmon River Fine Arts Center is an all volunteer-run, 501(c) 3 not-for-profit organization, located at 4848 N Jefferson St. in Pulaski. Its goal is to connect the community through art by offering community art programs for all ages, hands-on workshops, classes and provide art shows that help educate, inspire and enrich the community.
The public is invited to visit the Salmon River Fine Arts Center for free during open gallery hours Thursdays and Fridays noon-6 p.m. and Saturdays 10 a.m.–2 p.m. For more details about Salmon River Fine Arts Center classes, programs, and exhibits or how people can support or get involved with this community organization, visit salmonriverfineartscenter.com, or the Arts Center’s Facebook page. People may also call the art center at 315-298-7007 or email sr.fine.arts.ctr@gmail.com for more information.
