Call for entries Annual Oswego County Student Art Show and Competition

One of the winning entries from last year’s show titled Snow Leopard by Abigail Jones.

PULASKI – Students living in Oswego County in grades seven through 12 including public, private and homeschools, are invited to submit their best art for the 27th Annual Oswego County Student Art Show and Competition. This show hosted by the Salmon River Fine Arts Center in Pulaski, showcases and rewards the county’s most creative teens. Students and teachers may submit art in person April 13-15 during regular gallery hours. There is a $5 entry fee for each submission and students may apply on their own or through their school district. People can find complete guidelines and entry forms on the Salmon River Fine Arts Center website.

This year’s show will be judged by two talented local artists Brooke Snyder and Beth Sotherden. Judges will select exemplary artwork based on visual impact, originality, overall design and craftsmanship. Cash prizes totaling over $1,500 will be awarded for two age groups in six different categories of art including but not limited to: Drawing, painting, mixed media, printmaking, photography, digital art, animation, sculpture and fine craft (ceramics, jewelry, mosaics, stained glass, textiles, etc.).

