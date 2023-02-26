Calling all forest land owners and managers

OSWEGO COUNTY - Hemlock woolly adelgid (HWA) is an invasive insect that is killing hemlock trees and threatening the health of the forests. HWA has been confirmed present in Oswego County and is believed to be spreading along the Eastern Lake Ontario shoreline due to the warmer conditions along the water. HWA will have a big impact on forests - as hemlock trees are a foundation species and provide many ecological benefits for people and nature. The good news is that there are conservation and management strategies people can implement to protect hemlock trees from HWA on their property or managed lands.
Forest land owners and managers are encouraged to join SLELO PRISM and the NYS Hemlock Initiative from 1-2 p.m. on March 8 for an informative webinar that will discuss short-term and long-term HWA control options, hemlock conservation strategies, and approaches to secure funding for hemlock conservation that has worked in other parts of the state at a watershed scale; regional and state-wide volunteer opportunities to help slow the spread of this threat to forests will also be shared.
