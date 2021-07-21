FULTON — Takieme L. Jackson, 30, of Camillus, was charged by state police Tuesday with first-degree robbery.
Mr. Jackson was arrested for his involvement with an alleged armed robbery incident that occurred July 13 inside 551 Route 34 in the town of Hannibal, where 60-year-old George W. Reed Jr. was shot in the arm and sustained non-life-threatening injuries, according to state police.
Mr. Jackson was processed at the state police barracks in Fulton and remanded to the Oswego County jail to await Centralized Arraignment Court.
Further arrests may be pending in this case.
If anyone has information regarding this investigation, they are asked to contact state police at 315-366-6000.
