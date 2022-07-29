Camp Bristol and OCO Cancer Prevention Program promoting sun safety

Oswego County Opportunities’ Cancer Prevention in Action program has partnered with NY Elks Camp Bristol in establishing a policy to raise awareness of skin cancer and the importance of sun safety. Pictured from left are: Camp Bristol board member Scott Hirst, board president Michael Bloss, OCO Program Advocate Christina Wallace, and board members Robert Wheeler and Mel Oliveira. OCO provided drawstring backpacks for campers, sunscreen dispensers, and a shade sail for Camp Bristol’s waterfront area.

OSWEGO – Oswego County’s newest residential youth camp, the New York Elks Camp Bristol, will open to campers in August – and Oswego County Opportunities is teaming up to help keep those campers safely having fun in the sun.

Located at 54 Elks Way in West Monroe, the New York Elks Camp Bristol, formerly Camp Near Wilderness, will offer an abundance of outdoor activities and an adventure-based learning and recreational experience for youth ages 10 through 13.

