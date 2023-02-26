Camp Hollis now hiring for 2023 season

OSWEGO COUNTY – Camp Hollis has a diverse range of job opportunities available for the 2023 season. They include camp counselors, co-directors, waterfront director, lifeguard/counselor, group activity leader, camp nurse, cook/night kitchen supervisor, night security guard and more.
Employees are paid bi-weekly and pay varies by position.
Day camp counselor positions are offered through the AmeriCorps program. AmeriCorps allows those who serve the community the opportunity to earn a living allowance and educational award while gaining valuable work experience. Day camp counselors are 300-hour members, earning a total living allowance of $2,823 and an education award of $1,342.
Most positions run June 18 through Aug. 11. Overnight camp positions require residency at the camp from Sunday afternoon through Friday afternoon, with room and meals provided by Camp Hollis.
The camp is also seeking applicants for Counselor-in-Training (CIT) and Junior Counselor programs. The CIT program allows 15-year-olds to learn more about how a camp works and experience the camp as a staff member. These positions are unpaid, but time spent at camp can count toward volunteer or community service hours. The program runs for four weeks, from June 18 to July 14.
Junior counselors are 16-year-olds who work primarily with the day camp program. They assist other staff members in planning and overseeing camp activities. Junior counselors are paid a stipend of $1,000 upon successful completion of the program. The program runs for eight weeks, from June 18 through Aug. 11.
Both the CIT and Junior Counselor Programs require residency at the camp Sunday through Friday as well as attending a training week prior to starting.
Camp Hollis serves over 5,000 Oswego County residents with various camp programs, facility rentals and events.
