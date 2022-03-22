Camp Hollis seeking counselors and support staff for 2022 summer camp season

OSWEGO COUNTY — Summer is just around the corner and the Oswego City-County Youth Bureau is seeking applicants for a variety of seasonal positions at Camp Hollis.
Located on the shores of Lake Ontario, Camp Hollis serves thousands of county residents annually through several programs, including summer camps for children ages six to 14. Seven, week-long day and overnight summer camps are offered from late June through mid-August, and the Youth Bureau is currently accepting applications for counselors and support staff.
For more information or to apply, visit https://youthbureau.oswegocounty.com/parks_recreation/camp_hollis/job_opportunities.php
The following positions are available:
Counselor Positions*
- Counselor: Must be at least 17 years of age with organized camp, recreation or child care experience. Work runs from June 19 to Aug. 12.
- Lifeguard/counselor: Must be at least 17 years of age with current lifesaving and CPR certificates and experience in recreation or child care. Work runs June 19 to Aug. 12.
- Senior kitchen helper/counselor: Must be at least 17 years of age with kitchen work, supervision and child care experience. Work runs June 19 to Aug. 12.
- Kitchen helper/counselor: Must be at least 17 years of age with kitchen work and child care experience. Work runs June 20 to Aug. 13.
*Residency for counselor staff is required from Sunday afternoon through Friday evening each week, with one night and Saturdays off each week.
Support Staff Positions
- Co-director: Lead 30-team staff running the camp program for children ages 6 to 14, including organizing pre-season camp programs and special events. Team building, communication and problem-solving skills are a must. Employment runs 11 weeks, from May 30 to Aug. 12 and requires residency Sunday through Friday during camp season.
- Daytime and overnight camp nurse (daytime and/or overnight availability): Must be a certified or licensed physician, physician assistant (PA), registered nurse (RN), licensed practical nurse (LPN), or emergency medical technician (EMT) with experience in nursing and first aid. Employment runs June 19 to Aug. 12. Salary range: Daytime RN - $25/hour, Daytime LPN/EMT - $20/hour, Evening Nurse - $30/hour
- Cook/night kitchen supervisor: Must be at least 18 years of age, have at least one year of training or experience in professional kitchen work. Experience supervising teenagers or working with children is desired. Applicants should be prepared to assist in daily kitchen operations, including cooking lunch and dinner, and ensuring sanitary conditions while serving as supervisor in the absence of kitchen manager. Work runs June 13 to Aug. 12, Monday through Friday.
- Night security guard: Ensure safety of campers, staff and the camp facility each night. Work runs June 19 to Aug. 12, from 10 p.m.-5 a.m.
- Weekend camp security/host: Experience in customer service and rental group management desired. Applicants must be willing to work overnight and days when groups are at camp. Security guard experience preferred. Work runs May 1 to Oct. 31.
Each of the seven weeks of summer camp have a theme this year, ranging from cartoons to superheroes, decades week and more. For more information about Camp Hollis Summer Camp, visit https://youthbureau.oswegocounty.com/parks_recreation/camp_hollis/summer_camp.php.
Camp Hollis is owned by Oswego County and operated by the Oswego City-County Youth Bureau. From early May through October, the facility is also available to rent for use by families, clubs, school groups and other organizations.
Camp Hollis is located at 40 Health Camp Road, off Lakeshore Road in the town of Oswego. For more information, contact Zach Grulich at 315-349-3450 or zach.grulich@oswegocounty.com.
