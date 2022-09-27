Camp Rainbow of Hope 2022 a success

Camp Rainbow of Hope, a summer camp for children who have experienced the loss of a loved one, returned as an overnight camp Aug. 15-17 at Camp Hollis this year, said Elena Twiss, executive director, The camp hosted 11 campers and 14 big buddies. This year’s Rainbow campers are pictured.

OSWEGO – “Dealing with the loss of a loved one is difficult for anyone. For children, death losses can be more complex due to a variety of factors (their development, information shared or not shared with them, learning to manage their emotions, and still developing coping skills),” said Ashley Lawton, lead healing circle facilitator.

“Camp Rainbow of Hope was designed to help children navigate the difficulties that come with grief and help them process their thoughts and emotions. In addition to traditional summer camp activities (camp fires, swimming, playing, and making new friends) Camp Rainbow provides group counseling, called Healing Circles, to process children’s grief. These groups are led by trained mental health professionals or those attending school in a mental health field. Children leave camp feeling connected and knowing they are not alone in their feelings. They develop a support network they can return to year after year and healthy coping skills they can utilize once they return home.”

