OSWEGO - Between 9 a.m. and noon on Friday, June 5 Trinity Catholic School will hold a can and bottle drive in their parking at 115 E. Fifth St., Oswego. All proceeds will benefit The Scholarship Fund at Trinity Catholic School.
