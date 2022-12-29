Latest News
- Samuel May receives academic honors
- Salvation Army elects Advisory Board officers
- Research historical fiction novel with Cayuga professor and local author
- Compass FCU helps purchase fire investigation equipment for Fulton FD
- La Parrilla to host Oswego Players dinner theatre production
- Captains license course
- Snow cleanup continues; state DOT crews to remain in area through Friday
- High school roundup: Adams sparks Watertown to overtime win against ES-M
Saturday storm updates: Travel banned in Jefferson, St. Lawrence counties
Travel ban lifted in St. Lawrence County, but safety advisory remains
A Christmas to remember: Blizzard continues Sunday
Winter storm winding down in Buffalo and Syracuse, but lots more snow expected in Watertown
Watertown man charged with breaking into General Brown High School, stealing plow truck
