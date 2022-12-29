Captains license course

OSWEGO - The H. Lee White Maritime Museum and the city of Oswego are partnering to offer a captains license course here in Oswego beginning Jan. 18. The course will run for six weeks on Wednesdays and Thursdays from 8-5 p.m. The course is open to able bodied individuals 18 years or older interested in obtaining a USCG certified six passenger license. The fee is offered at a reduced rate. For more information contact Mercedes Niess, executive director at the Maritime Museum. mercedes hlwmm.org or call 315-481-6954. Space is limited.
