CLAY - A Car Cruz-In is held every Wednesday from 5 p.m. until dark through mid September at Three Rivers Point, Route 57 and Gaskin Road, town of Clay.
Come see classic cars at the largest car cruise in Central New York.
There will also be food venders, DJ and live bands. On July 17 Tom Gilbo/Elvis will perform. On July 31 the Hendry Band will perform.
50/50 raffles will be sold to benefit Golisano Children’s Hospital in Syracuse.
This event is sponsored by: A&P Auto Parts, Scrimale Collision, TJ’s Lawn Plus, Burdick RV, Par-K Motors and Gary’s Equipment Company.
For more information visit 3RiversCruzIn on Facebook or call Gary Schaap at 315-374-8105.
