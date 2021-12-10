Caraccioli defends Supreme Court’s decision on New Haven cement plant

NEW HAVEN – After almost a year of monthly meetings and intense and divisive debate, the New Haven Planning Board gave site plan approval to Jason Simmons’ and Circle T’s cement batch plant on Darrow Road at the end of August, much to the dismay of those living nearby.
That decision resulted in a State Supreme Court lawsuit brought by those Darrow Road residents against the town of New Haven, the New Haven Planning Board, Jason Simmons, and Circle T Enterprises.
On Nov. 29, State Supreme Court Judge Gregory Gilbert dismissed that lawsuit and affirmed the New Haven Planning Board’s conditional approval of the cement plant.
Attorney Kevin Caraccioli represented Simmons’ and Circle T’s site plan application before the New Haven Planning Board. He gave his thoughts on the court’s decision in a recent interview.
“Circle T is satisfied with the court’s ruling,” he said. “The neighbors’ concerns were reviewed by an impartial third party, namely a Justice of the New York State Supreme Court.
“Judge Gilbert’s decision is well-written and supported by legal precedent and a firm understanding of the record developed in the Circle T site plan process.
“The neighbors’ participated in nearly every meeting on this topic for over eight months. The Planning Board took most of the concerns raised by the neighbors into consideration when approving the site plan in August. That fact was not lost on Judge Gilbert. The town of New Haven does not have zoning and, despite the strong feelings of the neighbors to the contrary, the site plan process is not zoning.
Circle T has been vindicated and validated by the judge’s decision. The batch plant facility is a revenue-enhancing business for the town of New Haven. Circle T will operate the facility according to the conditions set out in the approving resolution, which now has the stamp of approval by the state court.”
Caraccioli went on to say, “we’re satisfied with the ruling for sure. And I think that, in some respects, the client feels vindicated and validated by the judge’s decision.”
Regarding the question of zoning, Caraccioli said, “the judge really focused in on that. We tried to call out the distinction between zoning and planning. That was part of the issue that we were having all along, trying to explain that to a roomful of folks that just didn’t want to hear it.”
One of the residents’ main contentions in its lawsuit centered on a local law prohibiting the construction of unenclosed manufacturing facilities. The Planning Board’s approval of the plant was conditioned upon Circle T submitting a plan to enclose the batch plant within one year or immediately cease operations if it fails to do so. Caraccioli addressed that issue.
“The judge, I thought did a very good job of pointing out that the Planning Board incorporated much, if not all, of the neighbors’ concerns into the conditions,” Caraccioli said. “And so, this whole issue that the facility’s not enclosed is an argument that didn’t win out because the judge said the Planning Board addressed it. They took it into consideration.”
Darrow Road resident Fred Ringwald, in an interview following the court’s decision against the residents’ lawsuit, expressed numerous criticisms of the cement plant now in operation including what he considers to be excessive noise, increased traffic, extended hours of operation beyond those agreed to, and his perceived negative impact the plant has on the rural complexion of the Darrow Road neighborhood overall.
“Everybody’s entitled to their opinion,” Caraccioli said of those criticisms. “We respectfully disagree with it. The client has a right to operate his business. It’s been validated now by the Supreme Court. It was approved by the Planning Board. All of their environmental permits and approvals are in, and they’re going to continue to operate.
“Now,” Caraccioli concluded, “they’re just looking forward to being in operation and providing a tax base for the town.”
