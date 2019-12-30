ONEONTA - Carly Lyndaker of Sandy Creek competed on the SUNY Oneonta volleyball team during the recently completed 2019 season.
The SUNY Oneonta Volleyball team finished with an overall record of 23-9 this fall and qualified for the SUNYAC tournament where they advanced to the semifinals.
Lyndaker played in 10 matches and 28 sets this season and recorded 29 kills, 11 assists and four service aces. She also recorded five blocks and 41 digs.
SUNY Oneonta supports 21 varsity teams and is a member of the SUNYAC Conference while competing at the NCAA Division III level. The Red Dragons have enjoyed a long history of success athletically celebrating National Champions and All-Americans. Oneonta athletics boasts state-of-art facilities including a field house and two field turf fields.
