OSWEGO — Committed to making up for lost time, Logan Castiglione continues to excel in her second chance with the Oswego State women’s basketball team.
The graduate student from Waterloo has started all 19 games and helped the Lakers race out to their best start in 18 years, providing leadership as the unit now looks to stay in the chase for their first SUNYAC playoff berth in the last decade.
Castiglione initially debuted at Oswego in the 2018-19 season but was academically disqualified as a chemistry major and moved back home to attend Finger Lakes Community College.
She boosted her grade-point average to a 3.9 on a 4.0 scale in her first semester away and was welcomed back as a key contributor to the Oswego women’s basketball and lacrosse teams the following year.
Castiglione has maintained a GPA of 3.5 or above in each of the three years since returning. She is currently taking graduate courses in health services administration after completing her undergraduate studies in wellness management last May.
“I wasn’t focused enough,” Castiglione said. “I knew my potential, I just didn’t apply myself, and I bummed myself out. So, ever since, I’ve been focused on exceeding in school.”
She added: “I feel like I missed out on a whole year of meeting people and the experiences and what college gave me, and it kind of set me back in basketball, but my coach gave me the confidence I have now to be the player and student that I am.”
Oswego entered the week with a 12-8 overall record and 5-8 mark in the SUNYAC Conference. Castiglione has served as the constant in the lineup for a unit now battling injuries to key players down the stretch.
The Lakers opened the season with eight straight wins for their longest unbeaten start since 2004-05 and entered the week a half-game back of the sixth and final SUNYAC playoff spot.
Oswego went 5-19 last year and has already posted its highest win total since finishing 18-9 overall in the 2012-13 campaign, which also marked their last playoff appearance.
“That start was a huge eye opener, a turnaround in the program, it showed that we can play,” Castiglione said. “We really just stepped up and that really boosted our confidence.”
Castiglione first joined the women’s basketball program for the 2018-19 season after initially committing to Oswego to play lacrosse. She was a three-sport athlete in Waterloo and a captain of her high school basketball, lacrosse, and volleyball teams as a senior.
The 5-foot-8 guard reacclimated at Oswego during the 2020-21 school year and played her first season of college lacrosse that spring after the prior basketball season was called off due to COVID-19 concerns.
Last season, she claimed a role in the first unit upon her return to the court from a two-year hiatus and has started 42 of 43 games over the past two years combined.
Castiglione is averaging 8.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, and one steal in 27.8 minutes per game this year. She is relied on to bring athleticism, lock-down defense and on-court leadership, per head coach Sean Pinkerton, with a team-high 67 career games played.
“It means a lot to me, especially coming into last year, my first season back after not playing for two years, when I was starting games, my coach told me it was purely based off hard work,” Castiglione said. “I felt I needed to put that effort in to make up for those years I missed, and that was really special to me. I didn’t expect to start, I just tried to do the best I can to be a leader on my team.”
Castiglione also caught on quickly with the Lakers women’s lacrosse team upon her return, starting all 26 games over the past two seasons, providing 13 goals and 34 assists last year to help the program reach the SUNYAC title game.
Pinkerton credited Castiglione’s mentality since returning and her ability to maintain strong academic standing while performing at a high level in two NCAA Division III sports. He referred to her comeback as among the strongest examples for teammates he has witnessed through his 18-year coaching career.
“She’s a very talented kid who has worked very hard and been very mature in her approach to academics and athletics, and I’m really proud of the success she’s had as a result,” Pinkerton said.
Castiglione plans to play lacrosse this spring and will have another season of eligibility remaining in both sports after this year. She intends to gauge her academic workload in her second year of graduate studies before deciding on playing a final season in either sport next year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.