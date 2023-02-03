OSWEGO — Committed to making up for lost time, Logan Castiglione continues to excel in her second chance with the Oswego State women’s basketball team.

The graduate student from Waterloo has started all 19 games and helped the Lakers race out to their best start in 18 years, providing leadership as the unit now looks to stay in the chase for their first SUNYAC playoff berth in the last decade.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.