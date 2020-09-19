FULTON - Catholic Charities of Oswego County’s annual chicken barbecue, on Saturday, Sept. 19 at 808 W. Broadway, Fulton, will support the agency’s Oswego County COVID-19 relief efforts.
“We’re offering curbside pickup at our building and tickets are just $10,” said Mary-Margaret Pekow, executive director. “Each dinner includes half a barbecue chicken, baked beans, salt potatoes and a roll. Tickets can be purchased by calling our office at 315-598-3980.
“We also want to thank Mimi’s Drive-in, Fulton Walmart, C’s Farms and the Fulton Lions Club for their support and sponsorship.
“Catholic Charities was founded in 1930 and has expanded its agency with many programs and services that have touched thousands of children, families and individuals throughout Oswego County,” Pekow said. “Generous gifts and donations to Catholic Charities have supported more than 160,000 children, woman and men in need.”
For information, contact Pekow at mmpekow@ccoswego.com, 315-598-3980.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.