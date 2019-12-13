Cayuga Naturally Photograph Contest winners
Buy Now

Winning photo by Susan DiCriscio titled The Stalker.

STERLING - Photographers captured their favorite flora, fauna and places for hiking, canoeing, fishing, hunting and wildlife watching in the photographs they submitted to the 2019 Cayuga Naturally Photograph Contest. The photographs depict the beauty of the streams, lakes, trees, wildflowers, birds, animals and other aspects of nature found in Cayuga County.

The photographs from the 2019 Cayuga Naturally Photograph Contest are now on exhibit at the Sterling Nature Center. They will remain on exhibit into 2020. From the entries submitted the judges selected one-first place, two-second place, three-third place and 10 honorable mentions.

Award Artist, From,

Photograph Title, Location

1st Place

Susan DiCriscio, Oswego, The Stalker, Sterling Nature Center

2nd Place

Joe Carey, Syracuse, Painted Lady on Goldenrod, Sterling Nature Center

Linda Dugan, Alden, Guarding the Nest, Aurora

3rd Place

Nathan Crego, Martville, The Falls, Martville

Judy Chillson, Martville, Swans, Fair Haven Pond

Jennifer Crego, Martville, Light in the Forest, Martville

Honorable Mention

Joe Carey, Syracuse, Belted Kingfisher along Lake Ontario, SNC

Wyatt Kyle, Liverpool, Lonely Bird, SNC

Judy Chillson, Martville, On Golden Pond, Fair Haven

Susan DiCriscio, Oswego, The Perch, SNC

Joe Carey, Syracuse, Hoverfly on a Flower, SNC

Nathan Crego, Martville, Butterfly, Martville

Linda Dugan, Alden, Preparing for Migration, Aurora

Linda Dugan, Alden, Return to the Nest, Aurora

Susan DiCriscio, Oswego, Blue-grey Gnatcatcher, SNC

Judy Chillson, Martville, Rays, Martville

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.