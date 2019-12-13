Cayuga Naturally Photograph Contest winners

STERLING - Photographers captured their favorite flora, fauna and places for hiking, canoeing, fishing, hunting and wildlife watching in the photographs they submitted to the 2019 Cayuga Naturally Photograph Contest. The photographs depict the beauty of the streams, lakes, trees, wildflowers, birds, animals and other aspects of nature found in Cayuga County.
The photographs from the 2019 Cayuga Naturally Photograph Contest are now on exhibit at the Sterling Nature Center. They will remain on exhibit into 2020. From the entries submitted the judges selected one-first place, two-second place, three-third place and 10 honorable mentions.
Award Artist, From,
Photograph Title, Location
1st Place
Susan DiCriscio, Oswego, The Stalker, Sterling Nature Center
2nd Place
Joe Carey, Syracuse, Painted Lady on Goldenrod, Sterling Nature Center
Linda Dugan, Alden, Guarding the Nest, Aurora
3rd Place
Nathan Crego, Martville, The Falls, Martville
Judy Chillson, Martville, Swans, Fair Haven Pond
Jennifer Crego, Martville, Light in the Forest, Martville
Honorable Mention
Joe Carey, Syracuse, Belted Kingfisher along Lake Ontario, SNC
Wyatt Kyle, Liverpool, Lonely Bird, SNC
Judy Chillson, Martville, On Golden Pond, Fair Haven
Susan DiCriscio, Oswego, The Perch, SNC
Joe Carey, Syracuse, Hoverfly on a Flower, SNC
Nathan Crego, Martville, Butterfly, Martville
Linda Dugan, Alden, Preparing for Migration, Aurora
Linda Dugan, Alden, Return to the Nest, Aurora
Susan DiCriscio, Oswego, Blue-grey Gnatcatcher, SNC
Judy Chillson, Martville, Rays, Martville
