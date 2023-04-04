AUBURN - The New York State Sheriffs’ Association awarded scholarships to two Cayuga Community College students this month as the students pursue their degrees and careers connected to law enforcement.

Awarded each spring semester to a student at Cayuga’s campuses in Auburn and Fulton, the Criminal Justice Scholarship recognizes recipients for their academic success and their dedication to pursuing a law enforcement-related career. This year’s recipient from the Auburn Campus was Lorenzo McIntyre, and the Fulton Campus recipient was Jaden Harrington.

