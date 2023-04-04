AUBURN - The New York State Sheriffs’ Association awarded scholarships to two Cayuga Community College students this month as the students pursue their degrees and careers connected to law enforcement.
Awarded each spring semester to a student at Cayuga’s campuses in Auburn and Fulton, the Criminal Justice Scholarship recognizes recipients for their academic success and their dedication to pursuing a law enforcement-related career. This year’s recipient from the Auburn Campus was Lorenzo McIntyre, and the Fulton Campus recipient was Jaden Harrington.
“Lorenzo and Jaden represent the best ideals and goals of the criminal justice program at Cayuga Community College. They’re dedicated to succeeding in the classroom, preparing for their careers, and identifying current and future opportunities to serve their communities,” said Professor and Criminal Justice Program Director Theresa Misiaszek. “I’m proud of everything they’ve accomplished, and am confident they will succeed in the years ahead.”
Finishing her second semester at Cayuga, Harrington is a Fulton City School District graduate who is determined to pursue a career in forensic psychology with the Federal Bureau of Investigation. She’s majoring in liberal arts & sciences: humanities and social sciences, with a concentration in Psychology.
“I’ve always liked psychology, and forensic psychology particularly caught my attention over the last several years. When it came time to go to college, I wanted to work in the legal field and I knew forensic psychology was the path to take. My criminal justice courses at Cayuga, especially the case studies course, have reinforced that over my first two semesters,” said Harrington.
Oswego County Sheriff Don Hilton presented Harrington with the scholarship and applauded her for her academic success and intent to join law enforcement.
“On behalf of myself and the members of the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office, congratulations to Jaden for receiving the New York State Sheriffs’ Association scholarship,” said Sheriff Hilton.
A graduate of Auburn Enlarged City School District, McIntyre is completing his second semester at Cayuga while pursuing a degree in the college’s criminal justice program. He’s considering several careers dedicated to helping people in the community, including potentially pursuing a career as an attorney or police officer.
“An opportunity to help people in any way that I can is what brought me to pursuing a degree from the criminal justice program,” said McIntyre. “I want to thank my advisors for helping me at Cayuga, my family for supporting me, and the Sheriffs’ Association for awarding me this scholarship and inspiring me to continue working toward a career where I can support other people.”
Cayuga County Sheriff Brian Schenck congratulated McIntyre for receiving the scholarship and for his success at Cayuga.
“On behalf of the New York State Sheriffs’ Association and all our members across the state, I would like to congratulate Lorenzo McIntyre for receiving this scholarship in recognition of his academic excellence. We wish him all the best as he prepares for his career,” said Sheriff Schenck.
Only students studying criminal justice or related fields at New York’s community colleges are eligible to receive the New York State Sheriffs’ Association scholarship. The scholarship is awarded based on academic performance, commitment to community service and an intent to pursue a career in law enforcement.
