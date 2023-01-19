Celebrate 2023 Black History Month with New York Sea Grant recommended reading lists

Book covers collage. Photo from New York Sea Grant.

ITHACA - An environmental justice comic book... a book about the winner of the first NAACP Springarn Medal, pioneering cell biologist Ernest Everett Just.. a biographies of mathematician Katherine Johnson and the NASA Apollo 11 mission... stories of Harriet Tubman and freedom seekers along the Underground Railroad are among 2023 Black History Month reading suggestions from New York Sea Grant. These books are included in the “Enviro-Time Storytime: Recommended Environmental Reading Lists for Children Pre-K to 12” and “Freedom Seekers: The Underground Railroad, Great Lakes, and Science Literacy Activities” educational resources freely available from New York Sea Grant at https://www.nyseagrant.org/gleee.

The Enviro-Time Storytime resource lists include books about Wangari Muta Maathai, the first African woman to win the Nobel Peace Prize, and Isatou Ceesay, known as the “recycling woman of the Gambia,” as well as fictional tales of characters inspiring environmental revitalization with public gardens, tree planting, and recycling in New York City and elsewhere.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.