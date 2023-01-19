Celebrate 2023 Black History Month with New York Sea Grant recommended reading lists

ITHACA - An environmental justice comic book... a book about the winner of the first NAACP Springarn Medal, pioneering cell biologist Ernest Everett Just.. a biographies of mathematician Katherine Johnson and the NASA Apollo 11 mission... stories of Harriet Tubman and freedom seekers along the Underground Railroad are among 2023 Black History Month reading suggestions from New York Sea Grant. These books are included in the “Enviro-Time Storytime: Recommended Environmental Reading Lists for Children Pre-K to 12” and “Freedom Seekers: The Underground Railroad, Great Lakes, and Science Literacy Activities” educational resources freely available from New York Sea Grant at https://www.nyseagrant.org/gleee.
The Enviro-Time Storytime resource lists include books about Wangari Muta Maathai, the first African woman to win the Nobel Peace Prize, and Isatou Ceesay, known as the “recycling woman of the Gambia,” as well as fictional tales of characters inspiring environmental revitalization with public gardens, tree planting, and recycling in New York City and elsewhere.
“The Enviro-Time Storytime title that expresses how this Sea Grant resource engages children in learning about environmental stewardship and science-based careers is “Science is Everywhere, Science is for Everyone.” This book is written by marine microbiologist and climate justice advocate Dr. Jeanette Davis,” said New York Sea Grant Great Lakes Literacy Specialist Nate Drag.
“Freedom Seekers: The Underground Railroad, Great Lakes, and Science Literacy Activities” curriculum provides middle and high school teachers, homeschoolers, and parents with ways to connect youth to local history through environmental and ecology-based discovery activities. “Freedom seekers” often used their knowledge of nature to navigate the landscape as they escaped slavery. New York Sea Grant collaborated with schools, organizations, and other Sea Grant programs in the Great Lakes region to produce this educational resource.
New York Sea Grant is a cooperative program of Cornell University and the State University of New York, and one of 34 university-based programs under NOAA's National Sea Grant Program. Since 1971, New York Sea Grant has promoted coastal vitality, environmental sustainability, and citizen awareness about the state's marine and Great Lakes resources.
