Celebrate Christmas in Mexico

MEXICO - The Greater Mexico Chamber of Commerce will once again host Christmas in Mexico on Saturday, Dec. 7.
Events include:
• Bazaars at several local churches;
• Open houses/specials at local businesses/organizations;
• Craft shows at various locations;
• Free horse drawn carriage rides;
• Free trolley rides;
• A lighted parade;
• Entertainment at the tree;
• A tree lighting;
• Business and residential decorating contests;
• Railroad display;
• Collection of gifts, clothing and/or nonperishable food for children in the Mexico School District;
• And more.
A fun run will be held on Sunday, Dec. 8.
For more information, visit the Christmas in Mexico NY Facebook page or www.mexiconychamberofcommerce.com.
