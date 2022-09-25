Celebrate food history with a fully funded roadside marker from the William G. Pomeroy Foundation®

SYRACUSE – The William G. Pomeroy Foundation is accepting online applications nationwide for its newly established Hungry for History® grant program, which funds the creation of roadside markers that celebrate the history of America’s most iconic and beloved food dishes.
Launched by the Pomeroy Foundation in 2021 to help communities showcase their unique foods, the Hungry for History marker program commemorates the role local and regional food specialties have played in defining American culture and forging community identity.
“From beef on weck to buckwheat cakes, we’re delighted with the wonderful variety of foods communities across the country are celebrating with fully funded Hungry for History markers,” said Deryn Pomeroy, Trustee and Director of Strategic Initiatives at the Pomeroy Foundation. “People are proud of the foods that are deeply connected to their communities and Hungry for History is an exciting opportunity to bring greater attention to those important local dishes.”
To qualify for the Hungry for History grant program, the regional food specialty must be a prepared, ready-to-eat dish that originated before 1970 and is comprised of at least two ingredients. The dish must still be available to eat today and have historical significance to the surrounding community. All applications must also include primary source documentation that proves the food’s authenticity and significance to the region.
Hungry for History online Letters of Intent (LOI) are due by Monday, Oct. 10, with the grant application deadline set for Monday, Nov. 14. Prospective applicants must apply through a 501(c)(3) organization such as a historical society, nonprofit academic institution, or a local, state, or federal government entity.
“We look forward to helping communities across the country celebrate their unique – and delicious – regional food specialties that are part of the fabric of our collective identities and heritage,” Pomeroy said.
Through the Hungry for History program, the Pomeroy Foundation has awarded funding for a variety of prepared dishes including: salt potatoes in Syracuse, N.Y.; Michigan hot dogs in Plattsburgh, N.Y.; beef on weck in West Seneca, N.Y.; sonker in Mount Airy, N.C.; buckwheat cakes in Kingwood, W. Va.; barbecued chicken in Lansing, N.Y.; chocolate jumbles in Esperance, N.Y.; and chicken brissil in Greenville, Ala.
