Celebrate food history with a fully funded roadside marker from the William G. Pomeroy Foundation®

SYRACUSE – The William G. Pomeroy Foundation is accepting online applications nationwide for its newly established Hungry for History® grant program, which funds the creation of roadside markers that celebrate the history of America’s most iconic and beloved food dishes.

Launched by the Pomeroy Foundation in 2021 to help communities showcase their unique foods, the Hungry for History marker program commemorates the role local and regional food specialties have played in defining American culture and forging community identity.

