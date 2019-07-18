SUNY Oswego’s planetarium in the Richard S. Shineman Center for Science, Engineering and Innovation will celebrate the “one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind” of the Apollo 11 mission and moon landing with multiple daily shows July 19-21.
Two different admission-free shows will rotate that Friday to Sunday. Those days also will feature programs using the telescope observatory at Rice Creek Field Station, weather permitting.
Planetarium director Scott Roby will present “I Remember Apollo 11,” the iconic mission that landed Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin on the moon July 20, 1969. This one-hour show will describe the space race, the American and Soviet space programs, the Apollo 11 mission and the science gained from the rock samples that returned from the lunar surface.
A separate one-hour show titled “The Apollo 11 Mission” led by John Zielinski of the physics faculty will present interesting details and facts about the monumental mission.
Showtimes will be:
Friday, July 19:
n 1 p.m.: “I Remember Apollo 11”
n 4 p.m.: “The Apollo 11 Mission”
n 7 p.m.: “The Apollo 11 Mission”
Saturday, July 20:
n 1 p.m.: “The Apollo 11 Mission”
n 4 p.m.: “The Apollo 11 Mission”
n 7 p.m.: “I Remember Apollo 11”
Sunday, July 21:
n 11 a.m.: “I Remember Apollo 11”
n 1 p.m.: “The Apollo 11 Mission”
n 4 p.m.: “The Apollo 11 Mission”
The state-of-the-art planetarium on the second floor of the Shineman Center has limited seating, so guests are encouraged to arrive a bit early. Shows are recommended for children ages 4 and older. An adult must accompany children under 17. No food or drink is permitted in the facility.
Parking is free in the commuter lot off Washington Boulevard and the employee lot off Centennial Boulevard across from the Shineman Center.
Telescope viewing
In addition, telescope observation sessions in commemoration of the Apollo 11 landing will take place nightly July 19-21 at Rice Creek Field Station. The program will run 9:30 p.m. to midnight.
Attendees can observe the moon, Jupiter and Saturn, among other sights. The program will begin with a short lecture at 9:30 p.m. Organizers anticipate moonrise around 10:35 p.m.
Potential attendees should call (315) 312-2680 after 6 p.m. for a weather update, since cloud cover could impact the program.
Since mosquitoes may be present, long-sleeved shirts, pants and repellent are recommended.
Rice Creek Field Station is located on Thompson Road, about one mile south of the intersection with Route 104.
