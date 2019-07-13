Celebrate summer

CENTRAL SQUARE - The First Universalist Church in Central Square will celebrate the “it’s about time!” return of summer with a giant yard sale from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. on July 13.
All proceeds will directly support the church, helping to continue its many social justice and community activities. Ice cream is being included with every purchase, and ice cream, popcorn and cool summer drinks will also be available for sale.
The church has collected a wide variety of items to be sold. The sale will be both inside and outside the church and go on rain or shine.
Look for the bright green signs to find the church at 3243 Fulton Ave (Route 49) in Central Square, across from the fire department.
For more details: www.centralsquareuu.org, events@centralsquareuu.org, 315-307-3400.
The First Universalist Society of Central Square is the only Unitarian-Universalist church in Oswego County and welcomes people of all ethnicities, backgrounds, and beliefs, united in the causes of justice, peace and love.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.