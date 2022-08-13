Celebrating ‘On The Canals’

OSWEGO COUNTY – The New York State Canal Corporation recently came to Oswego to celebrate its “On the Canal” initiative. The program offers five outdoor excursions through Oswego Expeditions in the Port City. They include kids paddlesports on the canal, urban paddle, learn to kayak, standup paddleboard lessons and sunset paddling. These free experiences are a unique opportunity for people to experience the New York State Canal System and the Empire State Trail and try their hand at one of these novel activities. Pictured from left are: Connie Cosemento, vice chairperson, Port of Oswego Authority Board of Directors; Pat McMahon, assistant director, Port of Oswego Authority; Patti Scanlon, assistant to the director, Port of Oswego Authority; Jennifer Mays, owner/operator, Oswego Expeditions; David Granoff, president, Canal NY; Mayor Deana Michaels, city of Fulton; Brian Stratton, director, NYS Canal Corporation; Mayor Billy Barlow, city of Oswego; Fran Enwright, chairperson, Port of Oswego Authority Board of Directors; Dr. Bob Morgan, vice president, H. Lee White Maritime Museum Board of Trustees; Shane Broadwell, partner, Broadwell Hospitality Group; and Dan Breitweg, deputy director, Oswego County Community Development, Tourism and Planning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.