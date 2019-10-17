ALTMAR - Every fall, Tug Hill Tomorrow Land Trust (THTLT) brings land owners, volunteers, and supporters together to celebrate the years’ hard work and accomplishments at the annual dinner and silent auction.
This years’ event will be hosted from 6-9 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 24 at the Tailwater Lodge, located at 52 Pulaski St., Altmar.
During this event, they will celebrate families that have worked with the land trust to protect their land as well as showcase upcoming projects and programs of THTLT. Guests will enjoy cocktail hour from 6-7 p.m. Following this will be a buffet-style dinner and auction emceed by special guest, retired WWNY-TV anchor Brian Ashley.
The auction, to benefit the land trust, will feature exclusive items local to businesses and experiences throughout the Tug Hill region. Items include: Paintings and prints by local artists, Snow Hill ski lift tickets, BOB whitewater rafting tickets, Sagamore and Sail lunch cruise tickets, Otis Technologies Gun Cleaning Kit, and many more.
The cost to attend is $40 per person and tickets are available to the public. Register online at www.tughilltomorrow.org/events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.