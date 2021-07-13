Central Square America Legion Post celebrates 100 years

CENTRAL SQUARE — The Central Square American Legion Fuller Taylor Post 915 would like to invite everyone to come out and celebrate its Centennial on July 10.
For 100 years the post has been serving veterans and the community. There will be military displays, food, drinks, games, entertainment, music and lots more. The event will begin at noon and go until 10 p.m.
At 3 p.m. there will be a short presentation and unveiling event.
The members of Post 915 began planning this celebration for 2020. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the celebration was postponed until now. Part of the event is to share the history of the post and its involvement in the community.
Commander Robarge will unveil the banners purchased for the namesakes of the post.
