Central Square baseball camp
PROVIDED BY JIM DRANCSAKPlayers that attended the Central Square baseball camp for ages 11 and under pose for a group photo.

Central Square varsity baseball coach Bill Petrie recently hosted a fall baseball camp for players age 11 and under at Paul V. Moore High School. The clinic was attended by 36 players, according to Petrie, who are aiming to progress into standout athletes for the Redhawks.

