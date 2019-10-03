CENTRAL SQUARE — The Central Square girls volleyball recently took a quick pause in their pursuit of a postseason berth to take part in childhood cancer awareness month.
The Redhawks hosted their annual “Volley For a Cure,” fundraiser during a nonleague match against Syracuse-Living Word Academy on Sept. 24 at Paul V. Moore High School.
Central Square swept Living Word by scores of 26-24, 25-18, and 25-23, to improve to 4-3 overall this season, and both teams worked with the More than a Game Foundation to raise money to be donated to the Golisano Children’s Hospital in Syracuse.
“We know exactly where it goes and it means a lot, especially to people in the community,” said Central Square senior co-captain, Michela Domachowske. “It makes us feel good that we can help out and I’m sure it makes everyone who receives the donations feel good.”
Central Square coach Julie Daniels estimated that the game raised around $1,800 to be donated in full to the nearby pediatric cancer center, which is the total that was donated last year.
The Redhawks formerly hosted an annual “Dig Pink,” outing for six years through a Virginia-based charity before shifting to raise money for a different cause last year.
The uniforms for each JV and varsity team featured some variance of the color gold, which is widely recognized to represent childhood cancer awareness.
The gym entrance featured raffle stands, including a drawing for a free iPad, and a merchandise table with commemorative T-shirts and gold bracelets, and all of the proceeds were set to be donated to Golisano Children’s Hospital.
“We did a can drive when we started this last year and when people found out what we were doing it for and didn’t have cans, some of them would say, well, here’s 20 bucks,” Daniels said. “They were just giving us money once they found out where it was going, so that was nice to see.”
Domachowske said that the annual fund-raiser outing is among the most anticipated of the season for players, ranking along senior night and other pivotal matches.
“Last year, especially with the amount of money we raised, it was really cool to see the amount of people come out and the amount of supporters,” she said. “And this year with Living Word actually doing it with us and incorporating the jerseys with the gold, it meant a lot to see so many people actually care about this.”
The Redhawks suffered a 3-0 loss to LaFayette last Friday to drop to 4-4 overall and entered this week 2-3 in the Salt City Athletic Conference for a fourth-place standing behind Jamesville-DeWitt (8-2, 7-1), Fulton (6-3, 5-2) and Oswego (4-3).
Central Square — also led by senior Madison Domachowske and junior Lauren Scheuer — is aiming to work their way into the field for the Section 3 Class A playoffs during the second half of the season. Sectionals are scheduled to begin on Nov. 1.
“I’m glad that we’re playing as well as we have so far,” Michela Domachowske said. “I’m definitely looking forward to hopefully making it to sectionals and seeing what happens this year because I see a lot of potential with this team. We have a lot of determination and perseverance and I really think that this could go somewhere.”
