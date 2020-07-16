Central Square Lioness Club holds installation of officers

CENTRAL SQUARE - The Lioness Club of Central Square recently held their installation of officers on June 25. Trina Brill was named president for 2020-2021.
They will hold a garage sale at Goettel Community Park in Central Square from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. on Saturday, July 18. Social distancing and masks are required.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.