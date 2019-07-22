A Central Square man died July 22 in a motorcycle crash on County Route 37 and Woodworth Road in the town of West Monroe.
State Police said a passing motorist observed a demolished motorcycle lying next to a damaged utility pole with wires partially down along the roadway. The motorcycle driver, identified as Michael J. Geer, 28, was located by troopers and emergency medical personnel about 30 yards from the motorcycle in the nearby woods.
Geer was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The investigation is continuing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.