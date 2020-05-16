Latest News
- Audition for the fall 2020 production of HMS Pinafore
- Lions Loot drawing May 17 set as Facebook ‘Live’ event
- Central Square Memorial Day ceremony
- June Small Business Training Class canceled
- JCC holds first-ever virtual commencement ceremony for Class of 2020
- Thompson Park pool work resumes, can’t open because of pandemic
- Watertown sales tax revenue down nearly 30% for April
- Local pro hockey: Wolves acquire high-scoring Hein from Dashers in exchange for Powell
Most Popular
-
Cuomo gives north country region the green light to begin phased reopening
-
Driver in custody after cross-county police chase
-
Governor’s office clarifies executive order: state of emergency extended through June 6, not PAUSE
-
After a life of service, constant health problems, Clayton man finds peace
-
Nursing home staffers who don’t comply with state COVID-19 tests will lose jobs, Cuomo says
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.