CENTRAL SQUARE — Due to COVID-19, Central Square will not hold a Memorial Day parade. But they will still hold a Memorial Day ceremony at 9:30 a.m. on May 25 at Legion Park (across from the legion hall).
They will observe any pandemic guidelines that are in place at that time (social distancing, masks, etc.).
