Central Square principal killed when hit by garbage truck

BALDWINSVILLE — A Central Square elementary school principal was killed Monday morning when he was struck by garbage truck.
According to the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office, a Syracuse Haulers Waste Removal Inc. truck hit Lawrence Wink, 48, as it backed down Aspen Springs Drive, causing a traumatic injury. Wink was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.
Central Square Central School District Superintendent Thomas Colabufo said Wink, who had served as principal at Hastings-Mallory Elementary School for 11 years, will be greatly missed.
“During (his 11 years as Hastings-Mallory principal) he left a legacy of kindness, energy and advocacy for all students,” Colabufo said in a statement. “Students and staff alike loved Larry. He was a leader in the community and in the district. He truly loved his job.”
Colabufo said everyone in the district is in shock.
“He would do anything for the students. I loved going over to Hastings-Mallory and watching him. He would get right down on the floor to talk face to face with the kids,” Colabufo said.
He described Wink as family man loved his wife, Catherine, and daughter, Emily, deeply.
Colabufo said grief counseling is being provided for faculty, staff, students and community members.
Wink was born in Syracuse and received his bachelor’s degree from SUNY Potsdam and his master’s from George Mason University. He worked as a math teacher before becoming a principal.
He was an avid Syracuse and Dallas Cowboys fan and enjoyed vacationing in Saratoga every summer.
Calling hours are from 4 to 7 pm Thursday, Nov. 21 at Falardeau Funeral Home, 93 Downer St, Baldwinsville. A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Friday. Contributions may be made to Exceptional Family Resources, 1820 Lemoyne Ave, Syracuse, NY 13208 or Casey’s Place, 228 LaFayette Road, Syracuse, NY 13205.
