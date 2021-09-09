CENTRAL SQUARE - The public is invited to attend the 9/11 Remembrance at 9:11 a.m. on Sept. 11. The event will be held at Goettel Community Park, 755 N. Main St., and is sponosred by the Central Square American Legion Post 915.
It will be a time to reflect on the events of that day and remember the 2,974 people, whose lives were lost in the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and on Flight 93, brought down in a field in Pennsylvania. Speakers will reflect on that day, where they are now and volunterism.
