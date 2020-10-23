Central Square’s David’s Hidaway has liquor license suspended by State Liquor Authority for noncompliance

CENTRAL SQUARE — New York state has suspended liquor licenses at 21 additional bars and restaurants, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced Friday, Oct. 23, including one in Central Square.
David’s Hideway, 68 Route 11, Central Square, had its liquor license suspended on Oct. 4.
On Oct. 2, following complaints of social distancing violations, State Liquor Authority (SLA) investigators made an undisclosed visit to the premises, observing approximately 20 patrons inside and two bartenders without facial coverings.
Within half an hour, a band began to perform and the crowd doubled in size, reaching the point where there were no seats available to accommodate patrons.
Investigators observed numerous patrons standing and drinking throughout the premises, including approximately 20 patrons crowded around the bar, most without facial coverings.
This business is a repeat offender and was fined $1,500 in late August for Executive Order violations, including lack of social distancing and employees without facial coverings.
These new suspensions bring the total number of liquor licenses suspended during the coronavirus pandemic to 238. In total, 1,362 charges have been filed against bars and restaurants for violating coronavirus-related rules. Businesses found in violation of these regulations face fines up to $10,000 per violation, while egregious violations can result in the immediate suspension of a bar or restaurant’s liquor license.
“Rules are only as good as enforcement, and as we have ramped up checks on bars and restaurants, compliance has increased, creating a safer environment for everyone. A small number of business owners still don’t think the rules apply to them -- even in focus zones where the state has tracked increased spread -- and these suspensions should serve as a reminder that we will take action against those who callously put New Yorkers in harm’s way,” Governor Cuomo said. “As we continue to fight clusters across the state, bar and restaurant owners should know that the state’s task force will keep enforcing the law, and if they do not follow the rules they will lose their right to serve alcohol.”
State Liquor Authority Chair Vincent Bradley said, “The increase in compliance we’ve seen is encouraging but not surprising, given the fact the overwhelming majority of bar and restaurant owners are hardworking, conscientious operators that put the health of their employees, patrons and communities first. However, as the risks associated with noncompliance by just a few bad actors remains high, the task force will continue our work to ensure a handful of reckless business owners do not halt or reverse our state’s progress.”
In addition to taking action through the state’s Multi-Agency Task Force against establishments downstate where local enforcement has been lax, the State Liquor Authority has continued enforcement efforts statewide, with a specific focus on areas around colleges and counties with increases in COVID-19 cases.
The 21 establishments issued emergency orders of summary suspension from the State Liquor Authority Board are located in the New York City, Finger Lakes, Long Island, Mid-Hudson, Mohawk Valley and North Country regions.
The emergency suspensions were ordered by Chairman Bradley, Commissioner Lily Fan and Commissioner Greeley Ford at special meetings of the full board between Sept. 30 and Oct. 21, conducted by a digitally recorded video under social distancing guidelines. Emergency Summary Suspensions are imposed when the SLA finds the continued operation of a licensed business threatens public health and safety. Suspension orders are served immediately and remain in effect indefinitely, with the maximum penalty including the permanent revocation of the license and fines of up to $10,000 per violation. Licensees subject to an emergency suspension are entitled to an expedited hearing before an SLA Administrative Law Judge.
