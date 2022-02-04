CENTRAL SQUARE — Kole Mulhauser stood inside the Central Square-Paul V. Moore High School wrestling room discussing his primary mission, and simply shifted his head while pointing toward a wall before speaking.
He was motioning toward a poster of the 250-pound bracket from the 1985 state wrestling tournament when George Korthas captured the only title in Redhawks history, displayed where the team practices daily to commemorate the achievement and motivate the current generation.
Mulhauser is already among the most decorated wrestlers all-time in the program but is determined to check off the final remaining box on his list of career achievements in the coming weeks by winning the elusive state championship as a senior.
“It would be nice to finally be up on that wall,” Mulhauser said. “I think it would be pretty cool being the first one since Korthas. I mean, 1985, it’s been a while.”
The 189-pound senior entered the week with a perfect 28-0 record. He has reached that mark in dominant fashion with 23 pins, four technical falls and one forfeit, according to results posted at cnywrestling.com.
Mulhauser has ended nine of his last 12 matches in less than a minute, recording 11 pins in that span dating back to Dec. 28.
“I feel like I’m wrestling really good this year, and now at the point of trying to fine-tune things for states, we’re about four weeks out now, so just focusing on the small things to continue to wrestle as best I can,” Mulhauser said. “I just need to wrestle the way I have been all year and continue trying to dominate each one of my matches.”
Mulhauser will be the favorite in his weight class for the upcoming Section 3 Class A Tournament on Saturday at Carthage High School, along with the Section 3 Division I championships slated for Feb. 12 at the SRC Arena in Syracuse. The state tournament is scheduled for Feb. 25 and 26 at the Times Union Center in Albany.
Mulhauser won his weight class and both the Class A and Section 3 tournaments as a freshman and a sophomore, while posting second-place finishes at sectionals in his seventh- and eighth-grade seasons.
He has qualified for every state tournament since his eighth-grade campaign, placing third as a sophomore in February 2020, and was unable to add to his accolades his junior year when all postseason tournaments were canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.
“He’s definitely wrestling on top of his game” Central Square coach Tim LaRose said. “He does a lot of things in this room, outside of this room, on and off the mat to prepare himself for the postseason.”
Mulhauser ventured out last year when the season was delayed and ultimately limited to a series of exhibition matches against area teams due to COVID-19 concerns.
He won his weight class at the Journeymen/Rudis State Tournament in Manheim, Pa., which featured a slew of NYSPHSAA contenders. He also placed second in the NHSCA High School Nationals in Virginia Beach, Va., to highlight his junior year.
“He’s so comfortable on the mat and comfortable in situations where a lot of other wrestlers aren’t, and because of his mat time, his true passion for the sport and the amount of time and effort he puts into it, plus his coachability, you tell him something once and he gets it,” LaRose said. “The amount of time he dedicates to this sport truly shows.”
Mulhauser enters the postseason with a career record of 179-21 and is on pace to finish third on the Central Square all-time wins list behind Blake Engebretsen (219) and Winky Shepard (267).
He is one of four wrestlers in program history to qualify for multiple state berths and could become the first to reach the tourney three times if he advances this year.
“That is one of the boxes he wants to check before his time at Central Square is done, and it would mean so much to him, his family, his parents,” LaRose said of the pursuit for a state title. “Not only does Kole put a lot of time into this, but his parents do as well.”
Mulhauser is signed to continue his wrestling career for Division I Princeton University next year.
“It’s pretty cool, I’m excited for the new experience and new opportunities I can get from going there,” Mulhauser said. “It’s just going to be a completely different way of wrestling, you have to adapt to the new style and intensity of college wrestling, so it’s going to be fun to learn.”
