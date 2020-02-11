Central Square School Board tables changing elementary school’s name

CENTRAL SQUARE – A proposal to change the name of Hastings-Mallory Elementary School in memory of its late principal was tabled Monday, Feb. 10 by the Central Square school board.
Lawrence Wink, who served as principal of the school for 11 years, died Nov. 18 after being hit by a backing-up garbage truck as he was returning from a morning run.
According to the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office, a Syracuse Haulers Waste Removal Inc. truck hit Wink, 48, of Baldwinsville, as it backed down Aspen Springs Drive, causing traumatic injury to him. He was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.
“He left a legacy of kindness, energy and advocacy for all students,” Central Square School District Superintendent Thomas Colabufo said in a statement Nov. 18. “Students and staff alike loved Larry. He was a leader in the community and in the district. He truly loved his job.”
Colabufo later said of Wink, “He would do anything for the students. I loved going over to Hastings-Mallory and watching him. He would get right down on the floor to talk face to face with the kids.”
Wink was born in Syracuse and received his bachelor’s degree from SUNY Potsdam and his master’s from George Mason University. He worked as a math teacher before becoming a principal.
The district solicited feedback from the Central Square community on the name-change proposal prior to Monday night’s expected vote.
School Board President Andrew Martin said of the tabling, “The decision to possibly rename Hastings-Mallory Elementary School was tabled at the Feb. 10 meeting by the Board of Education. This was done out of a desire to be very deliberate, respectful and thoughtful in the decision on how to move forward to honor the life and impact of Lawrence E. Wink on the Central Square Central School District. Our conversations will continue.”
The next meeting of the Central Square School District Board of Education is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 24 at the Paul V. Moore High School.
