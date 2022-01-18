State Police arrested David E. Wines, 48, of West Monroe, for alleged aggravated driving while intoxicated (an E-felony), DWI – while operating a school bus (an E-felony), and endangering the welfare of a child (an A-misdemeanor).
According to state police, they were contacted Jan. 18 by the Superintendent of the Central Square School District regarding a bus driver who had submitted to random drug/alcohol screening as part of their union contract with the district. Following the test, it was allegedly determined that Mr. Wines had a BAC of .09%. State Police say they were then immediately contacted by the district administration. Mr. Wines was then tested By State Police where it was determined his BAC level to allegedly be .04%.
Mr. Wines is charged with transporting 55 school-age children while intoxicated, 47 of them were 15 years and younger. He was processed and transported to the Oswego County Public Safety Building for Centralized Arraignment Court.
State Police would like to recognize Central Square School Superintendent Thomas J. Colabufo and the Central Square School District administration for their cooperation and assistance with this investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.