CENTRAL SQUARE — The Central Square Central School District Class of 1976 will hold its 45th class reunion the last weekend of July with two days of celebration.
A casual get-together is scheduled for Friday, July 30 at the Tiki Bar at 916 Riverside (formerly Castaways), 916 County Route 37, starting at 6 p.m. A chicken barbecue with all the fixings will be held Saturday, July 31, starting at 1 p.m., at the Central Square American Legion, 3301 Fulton Ave.
Music will be provided by Randy Whipple (Bandit DJ). Tickets are $25 per person. Reservations for Saturday are required. Contact Wendy Becker at (315) 374-4710 or email wendylu76@aol.com. Notices will be mailed to classmates at the last known address.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.