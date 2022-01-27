Centro of Oswego fare restructuring

OSWEGO – A virtual public hearing will be held by the Central New York Regional Transportation Authority (CNYRTA) from noon-1 p.m. and 6-7 p.m. on Feb. 2. The purpose of the hearing will be the consideration of a fare restructuring, to take effect on or about March 7, for Centro bus systems in the cities of Oswego and Fulton, and commuter bus service in Oswego County.
Information outlining the CNYRTA’s proposed fare restructuring, along with information on how to register for the meetings, is available on the CNYRTA website at https://www.centro.org/about-Centro/meetings-and-events. A sign language interpreter will be available at all hearings.
Comments must be submitted no later than Feb. 11. Additionally, customers with questions or comments can contact Centro in any of the following ways:
Social Media - Facebook, Twitter and Instagram: @GoCentroBus
Email - cnyrta@centro.org
Phone - Leave a message at (315) 442-3400
Mail - Write to Centro at 200 Cortland Avenue, Syracuse, NY 13205
Fax - Fax comments to (315) 442-3337
The Central New York Regional Transportation Authority (Centro) is the public transportation provider for Onondaga, Oneida, Cayuga and Oswego counties. Centro’s mission is to provide safe, convenient, reliable, and environmentally responsible services to its clients with a goal of maximizing the taxpayers’ return on investment.
