Centro to reshape public transit systems

SYRACUSE – Centro is looking to reshape its public transit systems and diversify transit options for its customers. “The commuting habits within the communities we serve are rapidly evolving and we need to evaluate and respond accordingly,” said Centro Chief Executive Officer Brian Schultz. “Part of our assessment will be the most comprehensive review of our Syracuse route system in more than 20 years and the implementation of a Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system.”

Centro recently received $3 million to help fund BRT as part of the 2023 Omnibus Appropriations Bill recently passed by Congress. “We wish to thank the efforts of Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-NY) and Congressman John Katko (R-NY) for their support of the bill and of BRT in our community. This money will be used to fund buses and BRT stations as part of the overall $35 million capital costs for the BRT project,” said Schultz.

