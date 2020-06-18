OSWEGO – Champlain Valley Specialty (CVS), a fresh fruit processing facility, announced Thursday, June 18, that a number of its employees have tested positive for COVID-19. CVS is working in tandem with the New York State Department of Health, the Oswego County Health Department and the Onondaga County Health Department to ensure the well-being of its employees, their families and the community.
The company has proactively followed Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines to curtail the spread of COVID-19, while providing employees extensive informational materials and training. CVS has instituted numerous proactive checks and controls that prevent employees with any symptoms from entering the workplace and that protect employees once inside the facility, including temperature checks for everyone entering the building. Additionally, CVS follows nightly deep cleaning and sanitation procedures and enforces the use of multiple PPE items that must be worn at all times, including face masks and face shields, and is providing ongoing education to ensure the employees are adhering to all the latest recommendations.
“We are extremely appreciative of the New York State Department of Health, Oswego County Health Department and Onondaga County Health Department for their vigilance in helping us to keep our employees safe and the community informed as much as possible,” said Ben Maynard, General Manager of Champlain Valley Specialty.
“We appreciate our employees’ participation and cooperation in the testing conducted by the health departments. The fact-based information that resulted from the testing by the Health Department was an important step to ensuring that the company could make informed decisions about the well-being of our employees and our community. Currently the majority of our employees are negative for COVID-19. We recognize the importance for all of us to stay as vigilant as possible with our safety practices at work and at home in order to do our part to curb the spread of COVID-19. As we move forward, our company is focusing our time and attention on continuing to ensure the safety and security of our employees,” said Maynard.
About Champlain Valley Specialty
Champlain Valley Specialty (CVS), a fresh fruit processing facility, partners with local growers in New England, New York and Virginia to provide schools and businesses with fresh fruit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.