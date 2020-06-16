OSWEGO — On Monday, the Oswego County Health Department reported seven county residents who work at Champlain Valley Specialty of NY, Inc., a food processing facility in the town of Oswego, tested positive for COVID-19.
Dr. Christina Liepke, Oswego County Medical Director, said the employer is cooperating with the health department and is compliant with the state Department of Health established COVID-19 guidelines including employee social distancing and providing hand sanitizer.
The facility was inspected by the state Dept. of Agriculture and Markets. According to the Oswego County Health Dept., the food product does not pose a threat to consumers and does not need to be recalled.
“It appears this cluster was initially transmitted through community spread,” said Oswego County Legislature Chairman Jim Weatherup. “Our health department is working closely with the NY State Health Dept. to ensure all necessary testing, tracing and control measures are in place to effectively control its spread.”
On Tuesday, Champlain Valley Specialty issued this statement:
“Champlain Valley Specialty (CVS) is currently working in tandem with the New York State Department of Health and the Oswego County Health Department as we remain diligent in ensuring the well-being of our employees, their families and the communities in which we operate.
“We have been proactively following Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines regarding COVID-19 while engaging our employees over the past three months with extensive informational materials and training. We have numerous accountability checks and controls in place.
“Per FDA and CDC guidelines, there is no evidence to support transmission of COVID-19 by food or food packaging. Consequently, there are no concerns about the safety of the food supply from this facility.
“While we take great pride in our role to provide fresh food to the community, the health of our employees is our first priority. We are privileged to continue providing families with safe, high quality food products in these challenging times.
“As we work collaboratively to ensure the well-being of our employees and community, we are deferring any additional questions to the New York State Department of Health and the Oswego County Health Department.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.