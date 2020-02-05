Cheryl and Leslie Holmes hearing adjourned again

SYRACUSE – Granby political couple Cheryl and Leslie Holmes, accused of multiple election fraud crimes, were granted 19 more days Feb. 5 to further ponder a state-offered plea deal originally presented in court Jan. 21.
Onondaga County Court Judge Stephen Dougherty adjourned the case to Feb. 24, 1:30 p.m.
“The defense asked for additional time,” Assistant State Attorney General Mary Gorman said following the hearing when asked the reason for the delay.
She confirmed her offer has not changed since the Cheryl Holmes hearing Jan. 21. Leslie Holmes was not included in that hearing as his attorney, Robert Gallamore, could not attend.
Cheryl Holmes is represented by attorney Anthony DiMartino.
Though the plea deal applies to both defendants, each is free to accept or reject it.
“They’re represented by two different counsels, so they can do whatever they want independently,” said Gorman.
She retains the right to pull the deal.
“We’ll just have to wait and see,” she said. “You know, we have to move forward at some point.”
It is Leslie Holmes who faces the more serious charges of allegedly falsifying signatures on Granby Town Councilor Cheryl Holmes’ 2018 re-election designating petitions.
He is charged with seven counts of the class D felony “criminal possession of a forged instrument in the second degree,” and one count of the class E felony “offering a false instrument for filing in the first degree.”
Cheryl Holmes is charged with four counts including one count of the same class E felony Leslie is charged with, one count of the class A misdemeanor “making a punishable false written statement,” one count of the unclassified misdemeanor of “misconduct in relation to petitions,” and one count of the unclassified misdemeanor “in connection with, primary elections, caucuses, enrollment in political parties, committees, and conventions.”
